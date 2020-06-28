Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stake Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,487 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. BTIG Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $10.74 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

