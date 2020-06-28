Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.24% of Tapestry worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,100 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPR opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

