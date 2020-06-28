APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,843,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,170,000 after acquiring an additional 754,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 835,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 240,644 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $42.62 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.