206,120 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,086,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 154,379 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS opened at $43.33 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.