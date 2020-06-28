APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 141,000 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 57,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

NYSE HCC opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

