APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $8.80 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $136.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.