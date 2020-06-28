Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 430,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $6,199,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 123,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $8.07 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

