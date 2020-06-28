Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 805.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of CHWY opened at $46.94 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $52.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $275,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 21,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $1,094,634.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 152,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,728.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,328 shares of company stock worth $37,805,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

