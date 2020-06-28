Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 59,000 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 256.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.26% of US Ecology worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in US Ecology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,322,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,217,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,187,000 after acquiring an additional 140,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,746,000 after acquiring an additional 201,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 734,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

ECOL opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $997.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. US Ecology Inc has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $240.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other US Ecology news, Director Katina Dorton acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $37,037.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

