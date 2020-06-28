Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $2.67 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.