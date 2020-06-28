APG Asset Management N.V. Has $916.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,712,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.19% of Alibaba Group worth $916,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $215.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

