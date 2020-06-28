United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 110,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 51,066 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.36. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

