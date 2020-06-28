United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,961,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,609 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,359,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 134,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 1,838.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 213,558 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRD opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.53.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 1.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

