Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

AUY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.78. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

