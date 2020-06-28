United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Polarityte at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Polarityte by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Polarityte by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 70,031 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Polarityte by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Polarityte by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Polarityte by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Shares of Polarityte stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Polarityte Inc has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,561.72% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.