Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

