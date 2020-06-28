United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 26,454 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 662,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 842,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 334.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 170,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $2.61 on Friday. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 108.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.