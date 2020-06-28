United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 13,667 New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $32,085,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,840,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,478,490.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 622,861 shares of company stock worth $5,425,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC opened at $9.02 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $870.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.17.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

