United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,436 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $43.50 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

