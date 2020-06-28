United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,459 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.80.

NYSE:TYL opened at $340.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.46 and a 52-week high of $382.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.81 and a 200 day moving average of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

