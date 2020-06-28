United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Tristate Capital worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Dolan acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,673 shares of company stock worth $406,573. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.00. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.