United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 1,484 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 304,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 145,683 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 87,288 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE TEVA opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

