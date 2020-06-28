United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 41,510 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,510 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE:NWL opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

