Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

NYSE BHVN opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at $296,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 164,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $11,682,287.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,973,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,783,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 891,258 shares of company stock valued at $55,904,437. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Analyst Recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

