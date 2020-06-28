United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 92.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 82.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 967.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HSBC raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Redburn Partners cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.92. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.81 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

