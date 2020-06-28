Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.