United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,788 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.