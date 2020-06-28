United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPR. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 57.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 381.3% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 80,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the period.

PPR stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

In other Voya Prime Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 361,348 shares of company stock worth $1,398,324.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

