United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 928 Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDT stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

