United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 117,027 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,027 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $85.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $358.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IEA shares. DA Davidson upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

