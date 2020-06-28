United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Titan International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 109.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Titan International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.75 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

