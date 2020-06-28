United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,303,000 after buying an additional 133,698 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP increased its holdings in LYFT by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in LYFT by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in LYFT by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 113,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded LYFT to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LYFT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LYFT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

