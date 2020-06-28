United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,501 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,634,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,598,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Itau BBA Securities raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

