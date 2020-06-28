Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 20.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 45,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMO opened at $1.85 on Friday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

