United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 32.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 48.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 967.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NKG opened at $12.02 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

