United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,431 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Enlightenment Research LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

