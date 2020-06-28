United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Aware has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.82 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $10.50) on shares of Aware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Aware Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

