United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $148,000 in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,960,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,939,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,426,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.73 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.99. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

