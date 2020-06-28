United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 13,466 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth about $48,823,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,817,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,547,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,959 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

NYSE NOV opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.80.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

