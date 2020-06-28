United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $10.96 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.

