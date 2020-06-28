United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 31,808 AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AVITA MED LTD/S by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $5.22 on Friday. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $605.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AVITA MED LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

