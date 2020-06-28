Wells Fargo & Co Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $33.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
KBH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of KB Home from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.72.
Shares of KBH stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,059,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of KB Home by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,110,000 after buying an additional 1,093,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after buying an additional 1,083,552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 52.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after buying an additional 904,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KB Home by 331.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 682,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
