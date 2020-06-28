Wells Fargo & Co Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $33.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of KB Home from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.72.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,059,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of KB Home by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,110,000 after buying an additional 1,093,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after buying an additional 1,083,552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 52.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after buying an additional 904,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KB Home by 331.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 682,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.