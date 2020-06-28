Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $38,000 in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global Payments by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $15,950,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $7,813,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Global Payments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,782,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $162.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,649. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

