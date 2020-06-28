Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $42,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,096 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 60.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 126.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 17.6% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.