Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,126,000 after purchasing an additional 458,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,841,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $21,959,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,526,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.