Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 731 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 731 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,146.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,316,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.