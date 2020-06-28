Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $48,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 447 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,999.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $140.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.97. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $153.99. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

