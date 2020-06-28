Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.