Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $53,000 Position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. Intersect ENT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $394.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XENT. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

