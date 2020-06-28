Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $63,000 Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 100.5% during the first quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 275.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Amc Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

